French Senate pushes Paris to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh

PARIS (AP) — The French Senate has voted to urge the government to recognize the disputed Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic. Wednesday’s symbolic resolution does not mean France’s government will recognize a sovereign Nagorno-Karabakh, but sends a message of support to France’s large Armenian community. No country recognizes the region, which Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds over for decades, as independent. The vote comes as the French government, French towns and aid groups have stepped up aid efforts in recent days for people fleeing the Nagorno-Karabakh area. A French cargo flight arrived Monday in the Armenian capital Yerevan with medical and other assistance, and another flight is scheduled for Friday.