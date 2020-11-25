Germany to compensate gay servicepeople for discrimination

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved legislation that would provide compensation to gay servicepeople who experienced discrimination in the military before a change of policy 20 years ago. Wednesday’s decision comes two months after Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer issued an apology for decades of discrimination. A study commissioned by her ministry documented “systematic discrimination” in the Bundeswehr from 1955 until 2000. The study said that “same-sex orientation was viewed as a security risk in the Bundeswehr until the turn of the millennium and made a career as an officer or noncommissioned officer impossible.” Kramp-Karrenbauer said that soldiers affected will be “rehabilitated” under the new legislation.