Hunters harvest fewer deer, COVID-19 hampers sales

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- As shotgun season comes to a close in Missouri, local retailers said while they've been moving product, things could've been better if COVID-19 hadn't had such a huge impact on supply lines.

Workers at Butch's Sports World in Palmyra said Wednesday despite those difficulties, they've been moving lots of bow hunting equipment.

They said when it comes to guns, however, high demand has made it hard for them to get product in consistently.

"In the past, when we ordered from our ammo distributor, we even get orders in within two days, and now it's taking a month, sometimes a little longer," said Anna Herold, the store keep.

Missouri Department of Conservation officials said the harvest for deer season is down slightly from 2019. They said hunters harvested about 177,000 deer this year compared to the nearly 180,000 last year.