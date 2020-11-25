Iran’s president hopes Biden unravels Trump’s Iran policies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has reiterated his hope that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would return America’s Iran policy to where he left things as vice president four years ago, rejoining Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. State TV reported Wednesday that Hassan Rouhani demanded that Biden compensate for and roll back the maximum pressure campaign imposed by President Donald Trump over the last years. One of Trump’s signature foreign policy moves was unilaterally withdrawing from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018, which had limited Iran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. Trump has since piled punishing sanctions on Iran that have devastated the country’s economy.