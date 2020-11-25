Japan, China agree on economic ties, split over islands

TOKYO (AP) — China’s top diplomat has told Japan’s leader that Beijing wants the two Asian powers to have good relations and cooperate in fighting the coronavirus and reviving their pandemic-hit economies, but the two sides remain at odds over an island dispute. Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping expressing his hope of developing positive relations with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Wang told Suga that ties between the two countries have improved and that China wants to cooperate further in a range of areas. Often-thorny relations between the two countries have improved in recent years as China’s trade dispute with the U.S. has escalated, but territorial disputes continue to strain ties.