Joens scores 25 points in No. 15 Iowa State women’s win

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 25 points and the No. 15 Iowa State women opened their season with a 69-43 victory over Omaha, though without head coach Bill Fennelly. Joens shot 11 of 17 and grabbed seven rebounds. She had 17 points in the first half as the Cyclones shot out to a 33-22 lead before outscoring the Mavericks 21-9 in the third quarter. Kristin Scott finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Fennelly is in a 14-day quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Associate head coach Jodi Steyer is handling head-coaching duties. Josie Filer scored 10 points for Omaha.