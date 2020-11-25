Justice Department appeals, seeking to replace Trump in suit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department says it’s appealing a judge’s refusal to let the United States replace President Donald Trump as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s. Department attorneys notified U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of its plans Wednesday. Kaplan concluded last month that Trump’s alleged defamatory statements about columnist E. Jean Carroll didn’t constitute an official act of the presidency. Substituting the United States for Trump would leave taxpayers responsible for any resulting payout. Justice Department attorneys say Trump had to respond in June 2019 to accusations Carroll made in a book because the claims related to his fitness for office. Carroll’s lawyer says the appeal is not surprising.