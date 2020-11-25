Lawyer: Man was stunned before DEA shot him 3 times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says a man who was fatally shot in a confrontation with federal agents had stumbled into a Springfield drug investigation. Craig Lowther was hired by Caleb Slay’s mother to look into his Nov. 2 death. He said the confrontation happened after a U-Haul driver who was suspected in a drug exchange came to a stop. Slay then got out of a different vehicle to talk to the Drug Enforcement agents who pulled up behind the U-Haul. Lowther said Slay was talking to one DEA agent when a second DEA agent tried to tackle Slay from behind. He said Slay didn’t know what was happening and he was shot after flipping the second agent onto the ground.