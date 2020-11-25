Skip to Content

Lawyer: Man was stunned before DEA shot him 3 times

5:06 pm Missouri news from the Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says a man who was fatally shot in a confrontation with federal agents had stumbled into a Springfield drug investigation. Craig Lowther was hired by Caleb Slay’s mother to look into his Nov. 2 death. He said the confrontation happened after a U-Haul driver who was suspected in a drug exchange came to a stop. Slay then got out of a different vehicle to talk to the Drug Enforcement agents who pulled up behind the U-Haul. Lowther said Slay was talking to one DEA agent when a second DEA agent tried to tackle Slay from behind. He said Slay didn’t know what was happening and he was shot after flipping the second agent onto the ground. 

Associated Press

