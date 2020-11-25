Local Business donate food to rapid testing workers

QUINCY (WGEM) -- As rapid covid-19 testing continues in Adams County, local businesses are looking out for the testing volunteers during these hectic times.

Over past week, several businesses have donated lunches and snacks to the testing volunteers at the old Shopko parking lot in Quincy.

They said the volunteers are working on both weekdays and weekends.

GREDF Marketing and Communication Director, Joi Cuartero-Austin, said this was a chance for locals to show appreciation by taking lunch off the volunteers' plates.

“We have city staff, Adams county staff, and of course, volunteers. They are here working really long hours, and we wanted to find a way to thank them for their time," Cuartero-Austin said.

“The community has also really wanted to step up. So, we just went ahead and started making some calls to some of the community organizations. Our partner organizations, that we work with on the economic development side, and then also some of our business partners, and it’s really wonderful because everybody has stepped up to help either donate or help drop off food."

To donate to the rapid testing volunteers, contact Joi Cuartero-Austin at joia@gredf.org.