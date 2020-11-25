Local hotels don’t expect usual booking bump over holiday weekend

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - As more people decide not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, a local hotel manager report a drop in bookings.

Management at the Fairfield Inn in Quincy say during a typical Thanksgiving week they have about 60 percent of their rooms booked, but this year that's down to just 20 percent filled.

Management says this is about what they expected for the holiday after the losing travel business since the start of the pandemic.

“Over the holiday season every year we rely on that, on the families traveling, and people just aren't doing that this year," Fairfield Inn general manager Deb Carstens said. "Which we understand. You know, you have to be safe and we get that. But at the same time, this is why we’re here. That’s our job.”

Carstens says hotels in Quincy have also been hit hard by annual events like Tin Dusters and school sports tournaments being canceled.

And management says they don’t expect booking to get better any time soon.

“The recover is going to be long in the economy and especially for hotels. Some people may get back to traveling, but we don’t know if the revenue side of things that we saw at least in our industry will be back until 2023 and in some cases they’re even talking 2024,” Carstens said.

Carstens says based on the current local spike in COVID-19 case numbers she’s not expecting any increase in booking for Christmas either.