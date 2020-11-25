Massachusetts’ highest court gets 1st Latina justice

BOSTON (AP) — Dalila Argaez Wendlandt has been unanimously confirmed to a seat on the highest court in Massachusetts. With her confirmation by the Governor’s Council on Wednesday, Wendlandt becomes the first Latina justice on the Supreme Judicial Court, which traces its history to the late 17th century. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement called her a highly intelligent, accomplished jurist. The 51-year-old New Orleans native has served on the state’s second highest court since 2017. Wendlandt’s confirmation comes about a week after the confirmation of Kimberly Budd as the high court’s chief justice, making her the first Black woman to serve in that capacity.