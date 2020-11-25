Mission for ex-Jets star Lyons is granting ill kids’ wishes

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Jets defensive lineman and longtime radio broadcaster Marty Lyons has been on a mission for 38 years and counting to fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a terminal or life-threatening illness. He started the Marty Lyons Foundation in 1982 and the nonprofit has granted over 8,000 wishes and raised over $35 million. The 63-year-old Lyons’ new book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories From The New York Jets Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box” tells tales of his playing days and of the children who have made an impact on him.