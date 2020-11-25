Missouri man gets life sentence for 2017 killing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2017 killing. The Missouri attorney general’s office said Wednesday that Joshua Oldham was also sentenced to 30 years for armed criminal action and 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively. He was convicted in August of first-degree murder in the death of Marshall “Luke” Helm on Nov. 4, 2017.