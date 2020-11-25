Missouri state troopers hope to slow deadly crash rise

West Quincy, Mo. (WGEM) -- Missouri state troopers said they are ready to help make the roads safer over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Despite fewer people being on the roads as a result of the pandemic, troopers said they have seen an increase in dangerous activity.

With traffic expected to pick up this weekend, they said they are worried that the nine percent increase in deadly crashes statewide they have seen over the past year, might grow even higher.

Sergeant Eric Brown gave a warning to drivers on Wednesday.

"Pay attention, obey the traffic laws, watch your speed, be very careful with you lane changes, following distances, things such as that. A traffic crash is never something good to be involved in," Sgt. Brown said.

"Over a holiday weekend, it can be worse though, because that can stick with a family or friends for years to come if someone gets seriously injured or loses their life in a crash.”

Troopers also warned to always be aware of the weather, and the forecast, while on the road from where you start to where you end.