No. 5 Louisville tops SE Missouri State 74-53

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Olivia Cochran scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15 to help No. 5 Louisville beat Southeast Missouri State 74-53 in the opener for both teams. The Cardinals were originally supposed to play Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, but that game was canceled because of coronavirus issues. Louisville coach Jeff Walz took to social media and a group text chat he had set up with about 25 coaches to try and find a replacement game. He scheduled the contest against SE Missouri State a few days ago. Tesia Thompson finished with 21 points for the Redhawks.