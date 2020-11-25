No cost COVID-19 test site opening in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The McDonough County Health Department announced Wednesday the state of Illinois is sponsoring a community drive-through and walk-up test site in Macomb.

Health officials state the test site will be on the campus of Western Illinois University, in the Q-Lot in Tanner Circle at 740 W University Dr.

The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 2 and 3.

Health officials state anyone in line by 4 p.m. will be tested and patients will be called within 4 to 7 days with results.

The health department asks that those wishing to get tested bring an insurance card if they have one, but it is not required and there is no cost for the testing.

Heath officials added that anyone can get tested and you don't have to be sick.