Nolan scores with 0.8 second left, lifts Bradley over Toledo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Terry Nolan Jr. scored on a driving layup with 0.8 seconds left to give Bradley a 61-59 victory over Toledo in a basketball season opener at the the Xavier Invitational. Nolan missed a shot with 20 seconds left, but grabbed the rebound and knocked the ball out of bounds off a Toledo player that set up the game winner. Elijah Childs posted 14 points and four blocks for Bradley. Ari Boya added 11 points and Nolan finished with 10. Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points and Marreon Jackson added 15 points for Toledo.