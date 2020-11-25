Pleasant Thanksgiving, Watching Next Week

The area of low pressure that brought rain to the Tri-States is finally beginning to move East. There may be a few lingering showers through the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday but otherwise it will remain dry and mostly cloudy through the evening hours. Most places should remain in the upper 30's to low 40's for low temperatures tonight. However, some places that see breaks in the clouds could dip into the low 30's. An area of high pressure will build in for Thanksgiving allowing skies to gradually clear through the day and temperatures will reach into the low 50's. A weak cold front will move through Thursday night but the area should remain dry. Friday will see mostly sunny skies across the Tri-States with temperatures in the upper 40's.

An active weather pattern remains for the weekend. Saturday looks to be mostly sunny with that area of high pressure sitting over the Tri-States. Sunday is where the weather starts to get more interesting. A cold front will move through during the day Sunday, but the cooler air is lagging behind the front and should generally hold off until the start of the work week. Eyes will be on a developing storm system to the East Sunday evening. Most models currently show the precipitation staying over Eastern Illinois and Indiana but any shift west could bring light rain or snow to the Tri-States Sunday night into Monday. The shot of cold air arrives in time for Monday and Tuesday with highs staying in the 30's. Temperatures should return closer to normal by next Wednesday.