Prosecutors not seeking death penalty in Sweetie Pie case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty against two people tied to the 2016 killing of a man whose grandmother’s St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” The slain man’s uncle, James Timothy Norman, of Jackson, Mississippi, and alleged co-conspirator Terica Ellis, of Memphis, Tennessee, have been charged with murder for hire for their alleged role in a scheme that led to the shooting death of 20-year-old Andre Montgomery near a St. Louis park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports prosecutors said in a filing Wednesday they will not seek the death penalty against Norman or Ellis.