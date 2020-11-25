QPS: We need substitutes now

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Public School administrators are reaching out to the community to fill substitute teacher positions.

QPS administrators said Wednesday that COVID-19 continues to impact staffing in the district.

While they have permanent subs within the district, that's not enough right now.

Superintendent Roy Webb said with the number of quarantined staff members changing daily, based upon contact tracing, they still have empty positions that need to be filled.

Webb said they need the community to help now, more than ever.

“If people really want to help us, and they don’t even have to come in every day. You know, one day a week or something, and if they feel like it’s a mission to keep Quincy Public Schools open. It’s an opportunity to help us out," Webb said.

Webb said they also need of bus drivers so anyone interested should apply online here.

The district is hiring certified substitute teachers, QPS substitutes for para-educators, with positions open from PreK-12.