Quincy Salvation Army to begin taking orders for free Christmas dinner

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Salvation Army will begin taking orders and carry-out reservations beginning next Tuesday for their free Christmas dinner.

Officials state you can place your order beginning Tuesday through December 18 by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626.

When making a reservation you will need to provide a name, number of meals, and a time to pick-up the meals. Shut-ins and those with no transportation will need to provide an address.

Officials state the dinner will be served on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to capacity limits and safety precautions being taken due to COVID-19, the meal will be served via carry-out and delivery to shut-ins.

Officials added this year volunteers will not be needed, and dessert donations will not be accepted due to the precautions being taken to ensure the health and well-being of the community that is being served.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation towards the meal may do so by mailing a check to The Salvation Army at PO Box 75, Quincy, Illinois.