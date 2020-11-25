Report: Deputies fired 34 rounds in killing of Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A newspaper says deputies fired a total of 34 rounds at a 21-year-old Black man who died after being struck four times following an attempted drug arrest in Washington state. Citing an investigative report. The Columbian reported Wednesday that three Clark County deputies said they believed Kevin Peterson Jr. posed a lethal threat to law enforcement officers when he aimed a firearm at them while “multiple gunshots were going off around them.” It said they believed Peterson “had fired or had already shot at them.” The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, denied that Peterson fired at deputies.