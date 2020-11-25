Rocky the Christmas tree stowaway owl returns to the wild

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (AP) — Rocky the stowaway owl is back in the wild. The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller after it was found by a worker setting up the holiday tree at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center. The owl was apparently trapped in the spruce when it was cut down 170 miles north in upstate New York on Nov. 12. A wildlife rehabilitator in Saugerties nursed the owl back to health for a week with plenty of mice and released it Tuesday evening. Although Rocky was initially thought to be male, a rehabilitator at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center says the bird was female.