Smiths help Mizzou roll past Oral Roberts 91-64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Smith scored 18 points, Xavier Pinson added 17 and Dru Smith 16 as Missouri cruised past Oral Roberts in a season opener 91-64. Mark Smith and Dru Smith, who are not related and are among three Smiths on the team, shot a combined 12-of-19 for the Tigers. Mark Smith led the way with four 3-pointers. Javon Pickett tossed in 11 points, converting 5-of-5 from the foul line. Jeremiah Tilmon added eight points and 12 rebounds. Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor combined to score 35 points for the Golden Eagles, Abmas with 18 and Obanor 17.