Some in-state rivalries left off of SEC’s Thanksgiving menu

The Thanksgiving menu of in-state rivalry games is a little lighter this year around the Southeastern Conference. Sure, top-ranked Alabama and No. 22 Auburn will duke it out in the Iron Bowl, while Mississippi State and Mississippi resume the Battle for the Golden Egg in Oxford. Those offerings will have to do this Saturday with four other turf wars against Atlantic Coast Conference rivals put on pause by the SEC’s league-only schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State, South Carolina-Clemson and Kentucky-Louisville rivalry games have been scrubbed this year due to the scheduling.