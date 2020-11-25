St. Louis man wins $1M Powerball drawing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A last-minute decision to play Powerball paid off for a St. Louis man with a $1 million prize. The Missouri Lottery said in a news release Wednesday that Mario Yancy’s Powerball ticket matched all five white-ball numbers to win in the Oct. 28 drawing. Yancy says he doesn’t play very often and couldn’t believe it so he had the ticket checked in multiple places to see if it was right. He says he is pretty excited. The winning ticket was purchased at DDT Package Liquor in Pagedale, Missouri. Yancy says he plans to invest most of it.