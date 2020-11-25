Skip to Content

Suspect in Swiss knife attack had tried to travel to Syria

11:57 am

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal police say a woman suspected of carrying out a knife attack that injured two other women and is being investigated as possible terrorism had formed a relationship online with a jihadi in Syria, and had attempted to travel there. The 28-year-old woman suspect, a Swiss citizen, was arrested after the attack Tuesday in a department store in the southern, Italian-speaking city of Lugano. Authorities said the injuries weren’t life-threatening. The federal police said Wednesday that investigations in 2017 revealed that the suspect had been blocked that year by Turkish authorities while trying to cross Turkey’s border to enter Syria.

Associated Press

