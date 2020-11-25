Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 66, Van Meter 46
Assumption, Davenport 47, Cedar Rapids Xavier 35
BCLUW, Conrad 60, Baxter 53
Beckman, Dyersville 67, Independence 33
Bishop Garrigan 91, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 16
Boone 60, Nevada 57
CAM, Anita 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54
Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 27
Central Elkader 59, Postville 41
Cherokee, Washington 84, West Sioux 35
Clarke, Osceola 55, Martensdale-St. Marys 50
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 31
Clear Lake 76, Charles City 18
Collins-Maxwell 59, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Dallas Center-Grimes 67, North Polk, Alleman 47
Des Moines Christian 55, Indianola 44
East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, Starmont 20
Easton Valley 45, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 50, Pleasantville 34
Forest City 52, Algona 23
Holy Trinity 56, New London 44
Humboldt 66, PAC-LM 54
Knoxville 39, PCM, Monroe 32
Louisa-Muscatine 46, Wapello 45
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 22
Marion 81, Williamsburg 68
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40, Durant-Bennett 36
Mount Ayr 58, Lamoni 37
Newell-Fonda 80, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40
Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Lake Mills 53
Pella 57, Mount Pleasant 25
Pella Christian 63, Montezuma 53
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Calamus-Wheatland 31
Sheldon 61, Okoboji, Milford 46
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Boyden-Hull 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Solon 68, Center Point-Urbana 41
South Central Calhoun 92, Storm Lake 22
South O’Brien, Paullina 58, Alta-Aurelia 46
Treynor 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12
Twin Cedars, Bussey 29, Orient-Macksburg 23
Unity Christian 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 36
Van Buren, Keosauqua 58, Danville 22
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Maquoketa 57
WACO, Wayland 63, Winfield-Mount Union 52
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 22
Wayne, Corydon 40, Melcher-Dallas 33
West Marshall, State Center 46, South Hardin 29
Woodbury Central, Moville 60, St. Mary’s, Remsen 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George-Little Rock vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 21st.
North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Bellevue, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Nov 30th.
Shenandoah vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/