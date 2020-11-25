Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:35 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 66, Van Meter 46

Assumption, Davenport 47, Cedar Rapids Xavier 35

BCLUW, Conrad 60, Baxter 53

Beckman, Dyersville 67, Independence 33

Bishop Garrigan 91, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 16

Boone 60, Nevada 57

CAM, Anita 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54

Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 27

Central Elkader 59, Postville 41

Cherokee, Washington 84, West Sioux 35

Clarke, Osceola 55, Martensdale-St. Marys 50

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 31

Clear Lake 76, Charles City 18

Collins-Maxwell 59, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

Dallas Center-Grimes 67, North Polk, Alleman 47

Des Moines Christian 55, Indianola 44

East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, Starmont 20

Easton Valley 45, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 50, Pleasantville 34

Forest City 52, Algona 23

Holy Trinity 56, New London 44

Humboldt 66, PAC-LM 54

Knoxville 39, PCM, Monroe 32

Louisa-Muscatine 46, Wapello 45

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 22

Marion 81, Williamsburg 68

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40, Durant-Bennett 36

Mount Ayr 58, Lamoni 37

Newell-Fonda 80, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40

Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Lake Mills 53

Pella 57, Mount Pleasant 25

Pella Christian 63, Montezuma 53

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Calamus-Wheatland 31

Sheldon 61, Okoboji, Milford 46

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Boyden-Hull 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Solon 68, Center Point-Urbana 41

South Central Calhoun 92, Storm Lake 22

South O’Brien, Paullina 58, Alta-Aurelia 46

Treynor 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12

Twin Cedars, Bussey 29, Orient-Macksburg 23

Unity Christian 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 36

Van Buren, Keosauqua 58, Danville 22

Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Maquoketa 57

WACO, Wayland 63, Winfield-Mount Union 52

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 22

Wayne, Corydon 40, Melcher-Dallas 33

West Marshall, State Center 46, South Hardin 29

Woodbury Central, Moville 60, St. Mary’s, Remsen 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George-Little Rock vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 21st.

North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Bellevue, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Nov 30th.

Shenandoah vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

