Tweet on spare change generates big money for virus aid

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Andy Larsen is a sports writer for the Salt Lake Tribune, but with so many games scratched during the pandemic he has spent a lot of time digging into coronavirus data and its sobering implications. Then on Monday, while he was sorting his spare change, it struck him: Other people in Utah could use the money more than he could. He composed a tweet to his 27,000 followers, hoping to quickly find someone who could use the $165.84. Within a minute, someone offered to nearly double his donation with a deposit into his Venmo account. Then someone else pitched in, and another. By Wednesday, he had collected more than $52,000.