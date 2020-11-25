UIC roars from 22 down to tip N. Illinois in Yaklich debut

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — RayQuawndis Mitchell drained three late 3-pointers and Illinois-Chicago fought from 22 points down in the second half to defeat Northern Illinois 65-61 to give coach Luke Yaklich his first win in Division I. Mitchell led the Flames with 12 points, all made from beyond the 3-point arc, Teyvion Kirk also scored 12, Zion Griffin 11 with three 3s and Braelen Bridges 10. UIC trailed 40-18 three minutes into the second half before a Bridges layin sparked a 43-20 rally up into the final 16 seconds when Mitchell’s final 3 pushed the Flames into a 61-60 lead.