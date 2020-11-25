Vandy women’s soccer player option to kick for football team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller has practiced with the Vanderbilt football team and coach Derek Mason says she’s a good option to be the Commodores kicker Saturday against Missouri. Mason says he’s keeping all options open with health issues on special teams and will see what Fuller can do Saturday if given the opportunity. Fuller is a senior from Wylie, Texas, who made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas in women’s soccer to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament title. No woman has ever kicked in a Southeastern Conference game. Vanderbilt is just 3-of-7 on field goal attempts.