WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 24) Palmyra Panthers Start “On The Field” Preparations For State Semifinal Showdown And Clark County Indians Ready To Open Their Season Tonight On The Prep Hardwood

Only a few high school football teams throughout the "Show Me State" have the honor of preparing for another game at this time of year. In the Class 2 ranks, Palmyra is one of just four squads that will be in action this weekend n Kansas City. That's where the (12-0) Panthers will square off against (11-0) St. Pius X in the Class 2 State Semifinals. The "Orange and Black" started their on the field preparations for that highly anticipated game earlier today in the rain. The WGEM Sports Cam caught up with PHS head coach Kevin Miles for a few thoughts on what the Panthers can expect to see when they butt heads against the undefeated Warriors on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

A few more Tri-State area prep basketball teams in Missouri will open their 2020-21 prep basketball seasons this evening on the hardwood. Three of those teams will be in action in Kahoka. That's where Clark County's girls and boys basketball teams will play host to Hannibal and Canton respectively. For Canton and the squads from CCHS, tonight will be their first game of the new season. WGEM's Richard Denson caught up with Indians head coach Adam Rung before tonight's tip-off to get a scouting report on the boys team at Clark County.