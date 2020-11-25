Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Clark County Lady Indians Open The Prep Hoops Season With A Win While Palmyra Panthers Tight End Abe Haerr Shares Thoughts On St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
1:48 am High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

High School Basketball (Tuesday)

Girls

Hannibal 39

Clark County 46

South Shelby 48

Westran 14

Holy Trinity Catholic 56

New London 44

HTC: Brooke Mueller (15 Pts)

Boys

Hannibal 51

Bowling Green 29

Canton 55

Clark County 40

Canton Tigers: Sam Arnold (19 Pts) / Dalton Berhorst (9 Pts)

College Basketball (Tuesday)

Clarke University 78

Culver-Stockton 77 (Overtime)

C-SC Now (0-2) On The Season

C-SC: Robert Fry II (32 Pts / 9 Rebs)

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

Skip to content