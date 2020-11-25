Woman who bounced among foster homes named Rhodes Scholar

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who as a child bounced among foster homes and often slept on the couches of friends in Missouri has been named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Mackenzie Fierceton is one of just 32 U.S. college students awarded a four-year scholarship for graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England. Another local Rhodes Scholar is 21-year-old Jamal Burns, who went to Duke University after graduating from Gateway STEM High School in St. Louis. He will graduate in May with a history degree.