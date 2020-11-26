Alabama mail carrier surprises birthday boy with a gift

Chip Matthews loves picking up the mail. And he loves it even more now. For his sixth birthday, mail carrier Tawanna Purter surprised with him with a gift: a dollar bill and four quarters — a small fortune at his age. Chip has treasured the money and is saving up to buy a Spider-Man action figure. His mom, Bonnie, says the kind gesture also gave the Opelika, Alabama, family hope during the pandemic when she lost her job as a school counselor.