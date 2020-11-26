Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 26, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Teresa Wolters

Genny Gramke

Alan Wilson

Dalton Kalb

Max Jansen

Dallas Garcia

Melissa Jansen

Katina Isaacks

Palmer Jo Chinn

Colin LeMaire

Harrison Leach

LouAnne Mowen

Ginger Brooks

Keegan Whitfield

Taz Todd

Jake Sutton

Dorothy Pults

Ashley Kirlin

Adelynn Palmer

Heidi Boling

ANNIVERSARIES

Monty & Julie Weiler

Kent & Lisa Bunte

Rob & Sandy Sheely

Terry & Karen Szarka