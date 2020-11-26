Car driver cited after crash with motorcycle

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries during a crash Thursday night in Quincy.

Police on scene said just before 7:30 p.m. a car rear ended a motorcycle at the intersection of 8th and Broadway, which they had to partially block off due to the accident.

They said the motorcyclist had to go to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries but should be OK.

While the driver of the car was not hurt, police said they did cite the driver for failure to reduce speed.

We still do not know the names of those involved.