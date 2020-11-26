Cars line up to fill Thanksgiving orders at local caterer

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Some people are opting to skip the Thanksgiving cooking, turning instead to local businesses to do it for them.

One caterer WGEM spoke to said, like everything this year, it looks different than it usually does.

The line of cars at Fatbacks BBQ in Quincy was down the street Wednesday with people coming by to pick up everything they needed.

"It's been pretty crazy,” said Phillip Haverstock, one of the employees.

He was busy wrapping, bagging and handing out Thanksgiving dinners as he talked about what it’s been like getting ready for the holiday.

“Then a bunch of us came in on Monday and we had a bunch of turkeys we had to cook. We were injecting them, doing a bunch of other stuff with, and we probably cooked about 144, maybe a little bit less," Haverstock said.

Those went out to people like Terri Kemner, one of many who lined up around the block to pick up food.

Kemner said she's looking forward to the easy holiday Thursday as she listed off her order.

"Turkey, coleslaw, green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn bread, and a pie," Kemner said.

She said it's going to be different though, without the larger family get together.

"Quieter. It just can, just be me and my three kids," Kemner said.

That aspect is something Devin Osborne, Fatbacks chief marketing officer, said has had an impact on business.

"This year it's been quite chaotic, but really we've just shrunk down order sizes. But order numbers have gone up, in part, due to marketing, in part, due to just the virus in itself," Osborne said.

He said, despite that, they're on track for a pretty typical holiday.

"Order sizes have maybe gone down from two and three turkeys. Some families order has shrunken down to one, but it's been much more expensive," Osborne said.

Even though many others were ordering less food, Kemner said she wasn’t getting any less than any other year.

"I like Fatbacks’ food. It's good and it's good as leftovers, too," Kemner said.

Fatbacks employees said another challenge was still serving their usual menu along with the Thanksgiving dinners.

They said they plan a similar dinner pick up option for other holidays as well.