Cooking fires more likely on Thanksgiving day

Home cooking fires are three times more likely on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Lt. Andy Wittler with the Tri-Township says if you're frying your turkey it needs to be thawed out completely and dry.

Also, make sure you have the proper amount of oil.

Wittler recommends filling the pot with water and putting the turkey in first before cooking it, that way you know how much oil needed to avoid overfilling it.

He also says to use a fryer only outside in a open area, not inside your home or garage and keep all pets and children away from the fryer.

Wittler says it's also important to remember if you have a flare up that you are dealing with a grease fire and should handle it differently.

“Turn the heat off and remove it from the heat source or use baking soda or flour," Wittler said. "Do not use water because water will spray the flames higher and cause the flames to spread more rapidly. And always remember if you’re ever in doubt, just call 911.”

Wittler also recommends having an all-purpose, dry-powder fire extinguisher on hand.

