Cooking fires more likely on Thanksgiving day

Cooking fires more likely on Thanksgiving dayNew
Home cooking fires are three times more likely on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Lt. Andy Wittler with the Tri-Township says if you're frying your turkey it needs to be thawed out completely and dry.
Also, make sure you have the proper amount of oil.
Wittler recommends filling the pot with water and putting the turkey in first before cooking it, that way you know how much oil needed to avoid overfilling it.
He also says to use a fryer only outside in a open area, not inside your home or garage and keep all pets and children away from the fryer.
Wittler says it's also important to remember if you have a flare up that you are dealing with a grease fire and should handle it differently.
“Turn the heat off and remove it from the heat source or use baking soda or flour," Wittler said. "Do not use water because water will spray the flames higher and cause the flames to spread more rapidly. And always remember if you’re ever in doubt, just call 911.”
Wittler also recommends having an all-purpose, dry-powder fire extinguisher on hand.
More fire safety tips from the NFPA
- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.
- Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.
- The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.
- Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
- Keep knives out of the reach of children.
- Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
- Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.
- Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.
- Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.