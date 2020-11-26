Dosunmu, Curbelo lead No. 8 Illinois past Chicago State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points, freshman Andres Curbelo added 18 and No. 8 Illinois beat Chicago State 97-38. The Illini never trailed in the game, scoring the first nine points and leading 47-17 at halftime. Adam Miller scored 15 points and big man Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois. It was Cockburn’s 14th double-double in 34 career games and his second consecutive one. Xavier Johnson led Chicago State with 10 points. The Cougars were a last-minute addition to the four-team tournament when Wright State pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns.