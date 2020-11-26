Festival of Lights kicks off on Thanksgiving night

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Moorman Park in Quincy was glowing Thursday night with lights and smiles.

Cars, filled with people, lined up to get a first look at the Festival of Lights on its opening night.

They are lights that, drivers like Steven Jones, said bring holiday cheer.

"We're out looking at lights, getting ready for the Christmas season," Jones said.

Cars lined up to see miles of lights to kickstart the holidays.

"I'm here with my family, my four kids and my wife," Jones said.

The Festival of Lights in Quincy opened Thursday at 5 p.m.

Jones said driving through the Festival of Lights has become a family tradition.

"Usually on Thanksgiving night, we like to come out and get started for the Christmas spirit," Jones said. "It's been one of those years where everyone's excited for Christmas."

Festival of Lights President Eric Dooley said there's nearly 1,000 light displays this year.

"It's exciting for us to finally reach this point and watch people come through," Dooley said.

He said with all the ups and downs that the year 2020 has brought, the lights bring happiness to those driving through.

"The ability to be able to do this is meaningful," Dooley said. "We're fortunate that this allows people to participate in a way that they're in their vehicle with their families. This is a perfect opportunity to have the family, the kids, get in the car and come out and see the display."

It's a sense of normalcy, shining bright during a different holiday season.

"The kids like everything," Jones said. "They just like to be out and see the lights."

Dooley said the Festival of Lights will run from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through New Year's Day. It costs $15 a car.