Hammond mayor wants to sell raw water to Joliet in Illinois

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wants to sell water from the Indiana city to Joliet in neighboring Illinois. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that McDermott Jr. said this week that Joliet is considering Hammond and Chicago as options for a new water source. City officials in Joliet began studying alternative water source options in 2018 because its underground aquifer that supplies water to its residents is expected to dry up by 2030. Raw water from Hammond would come from an intake along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Indiana. The other option is finished water from Chicago.