Kashmir rebels kill 2 Indian soldiers in region’s main city

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have killed two soldiers in an attack in the disputed region’s main city. An Indian army spokesman says militants sprayed bullets at an army patrol on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Two soldiers were critically injured and later died at a hospital. Counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched a search operation for the attackers. Rebel groups have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. None of the groups immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes during near-daily fighting between Pakistani and Indian soldiers along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.