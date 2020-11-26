Keeping with Tradition: Organizations join to feed seniors on Thanksgiving

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Thanksgiving volunteers took on the everyday job of other volunteers to make sure Quincy's seniors had a meal on the holiday.

Quincy Noon Kiwanis and Meals on Wheels coordinators said even though this year looks different they wanted and needed to keep the tradition going.

Seventeen Quincy Noon Kiwanis volunteers packed Thanksgiving meals into cars at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center Thursday.

Each volunteer, one after another, pulled out and delivered the meals to seniors in the community.

Tori Snyder said volunteering to donate Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving dinners is a family tradition that continued even in the pandemic.

"We have to leave it at the door and take a few steps back. So it's a little bit different, but we're still trying to get through it and keep that holiday spirit," Tori said.

Her father John, the Quincy Noon Kiwanis coordinator, said although this year looks different, the goal remains the same, to keep seniors in the community fed.

"We like to give back to the community, that's why we're here today. We're volunteers, we'll be delivering the Meals on Wheels so the normal volunteers can have the day off to spend with their families," John said.

That's why he said Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers.

"They deliver every day, six days a week. So, they desperately need volunteers to help out the rest of the time. We do it once a year, but there are volunteers that do it all year long," John said.

Tori said her family has been volunteering for more than 20 years with Quincy Noon Kiwanis.

"Since it is a family tradition, it's something we look forward to every year now," Tori said.

They encourage you to become a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver meals to seniors in Quincy.

You can get involved by calling (217) 592-3653.