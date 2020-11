IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — C.J. Keyser had a career-high 33 points as NC Central got past Southern 85-78 in overtime. Jamir Moultrie had 15 points and Jordan Perkins added 12 points and six rebounds for NC Central. Keyser made 12 of 16 shots. Ahsante Shivers had 20 points for the Jaguars. Brendon Brooks added 17 points and Damiree Burns had 14 points.