Low-cost carrier FlyDubai begins Israel flights after deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The low-cost carrier FlyDubai has begun regular flights to Tel Aviv, the latest sign of the normalization deal taking hold between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. FlyDubai flight No. FZ1163 landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport landed at 11:38 a.m. Thursday after a 3 hour, 20 minute flight. It received a water salute by the ground crew. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then met FlyDubai’s CEO Gaith al-Gaith, who was aboard the flight. The return flight FZ1164, taking just over 2½ hours, arrived at Dubai International Airport at 6:37 p.m. Israeli tourists waved their Israeli passports to journalists watching them arrive at baggage claim.