LSU faces SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1) vs. LSU (0-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU squares off against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 89-52 at Saint Louis on Wednesday. LSU went 21-10 last year and finished third in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.7 points per game last year. The Tigers offense scored 80.2 points per matchup en route to a 9-4 record against non-SEC competition. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com