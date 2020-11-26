Merkel urges patience as German virus restrictions extended

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to remain patient with restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying that with promising vaccines on the way, “there is light at the end of the tunnel.” Merkel told parliament Thursday that officials had sought with the measures to keep life as normal as possible while protecting people from the virus and ensuring hospital systems are not overwhelmed. Her comments came a day after agreeing with state governors on extending restrictions through at least Dec. 20. Merkel said: “In the fight against the pandemic it’s not about health or economy, health or education, health or culture, health or social contacts, it’s about all of these things.”