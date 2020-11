CINCINNATI (AP) — Dwon Odom made a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift Xavier to a 51-50 win over Bradley. Zach Freemantle posted 19 points and Paul Scruggs had 17 points for Xavier. Odom was just 2 of 10 from the field and finished with four points. Elijah Childs had 17 points for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen added 11 points.