Pubs to stay shut in many areas in new English virus curbs

LONDON (AP) — Most people in England will continue to face tight restrictions on socializing and business after a nationwide lockdown ends next week. The government announced details on Thursday of three-level regional measures that will take effect Dec. 2. Only three remote and island areas are in the lowest tier, while London is in the middle level, where most shops, restaurants and leisure businesses can open with restrictions. A huge chunk of central and northern England, including the large cities of Birmingham and Manchester, will be placed in the top tier, where pubs and restaurants can only serve takeout and delivery, and leisure venues such as cinemas and bowling alleys must stay closed. The measures will be reviewed after two weeks.